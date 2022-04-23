Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on KIND. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Nextdoor from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Nextdoor from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Nextdoor in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a hold rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nextdoor has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of 8.80.

Nextdoor stock opened at 4.58 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is 5.83. Nextdoor has a 52-week low of 4.48 and a 52-week high of 18.59.

Nextdoor ( NYSE:KIND Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported -0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.02 by -0.09. The firm had revenue of 59.33 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Nextdoor will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KIND. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nextdoor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Nextdoor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nextdoor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,342,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Nextdoor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,213,000. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Nextdoor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $316,000.

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates as the neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections.

