NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Holdings Lifted by Beaumont Financial Partners LLC

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 316 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $5,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 201.0% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. 75.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NEE. Mizuho reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.25.

Shares of NEE traded down $2.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.95. 15,034,643 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,365,467. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.79 and a 12-month high of $93.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $145.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.38.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 20.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.92%.

In other NextEra Energy news, CFO Rebecca J. Kujawa bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.83 per share, with a total value of $502,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James L. Robo bought 64,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.26 per share, for a total transaction of $4,998,026.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 73,691 shares of company stock worth $5,648,077. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

