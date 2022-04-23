NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Downgraded by TheStreet to C+

TheStreet downgraded shares of NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on NEE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NextEra Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $90.25.

NEE opened at $73.95 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.40. NextEra Energy has a 52 week low of $69.79 and a 52 week high of $93.73. The company has a market capitalization of $145.27 billion, a PE ratio of 40.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 11.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.92%.

In other news, Director Naren K. Gursahaney acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $73.62 per share, with a total value of $147,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rebecca J. Kujawa acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.83 per share, with a total value of $502,810.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 73,691 shares of company stock valued at $5,648,077. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,922,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,971,390,000 after acquiring an additional 796,968 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,724,059,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,144,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,189,130,000 after acquiring an additional 135,167 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,077,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,407,611,000 after acquiring an additional 484,081 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 18.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,252,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,119,135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177,066 shares during the period. 75.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

