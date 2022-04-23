NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Given “Hold” Rating at Evercore ISI

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Evercore ISI in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $90.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.22.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded down $2.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.95. The stock had a trading volume of 15,284,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,365,467. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.40. NextEra Energy has a 12-month low of $69.79 and a 12-month high of $93.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $145.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.38.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 11.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NextEra Energy news, CFO Rebecca J. Kujawa purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.83 per share, with a total value of $502,810.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Naren K. Gursahaney acquired 2,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $73.62 per share, with a total value of $147,240.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 73,691 shares of company stock valued at $5,648,077 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 8,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 5,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

