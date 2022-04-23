NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Issues Earnings Results

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 11.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS.

NEE opened at $73.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.27 billion, a PE ratio of 40.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.44. NextEra Energy has a 12-month low of $69.79 and a 12-month high of $93.73.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.92%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.25.

In other NextEra Energy news, CFO Rebecca J. Kujawa bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.83 per share, for a total transaction of $502,810.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Naren K. Gursahaney bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $73.62 per share, with a total value of $147,240.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 73,691 shares of company stock worth $5,648,077 over the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 303.2% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,941,000 after purchasing an additional 67,659 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.9% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 49,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 37,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 4.8% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 34,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 26,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 4,647 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy (Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.