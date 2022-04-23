NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.75-2.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.81. NextEra Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.750-$2.850 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of NextEra Energy from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NextEra Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $90.25.

NYSE NEE opened at $73.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.40. NextEra Energy has a 1 year low of $69.79 and a 1 year high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 11.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.92%.

In related news, CFO Rebecca J. Kujawa bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.83 per share, for a total transaction of $502,810.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Naren K. Gursahaney bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $73.62 per share, for a total transaction of $147,240.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 73,691 shares of company stock worth $5,648,077 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NEE. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 303.2% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,941,000 after purchasing an additional 67,659 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.9% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 49,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,642,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 4.8% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 34,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,741,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 26,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,431,000 after buying an additional 4,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 24,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,258,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

