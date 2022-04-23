Nimiq (NIM) Trading 3.1% Lower Over Last Week

Nimiq (NIM) traded up 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 23rd. Nimiq has a total market capitalization of $27.23 million and $333,739.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Nimiq has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar. One Nimiq coin can currently be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,817.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,960.60 or 0.07435465 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.37 or 0.00267156 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $317.07 or 0.00796312 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00014652 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $274.79 or 0.00690117 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $35.22 or 0.00088450 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00006912 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $155.17 or 0.00389715 BTC.

About Nimiq

NIM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 9,815,178,634 coins and its circulating supply is 9,248,178,634 coins. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Nimiq Coin Trading

