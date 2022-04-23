North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Get Rating) (TSE:NOA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $17.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “North American Construction Group Ltd. provides heavy construction and mining services primarily in Canada. It offers services to large oil, natural gas and resource companies. American Construction Group Ltd, formerly known as North American Energy Partners Inc., is based in Alberta, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NOA. TheStreet upgraded North American Construction Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. CIBC started coverage on North American Construction Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded North American Construction Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.61.

Shares of NOA opened at $13.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.91. North American Construction Group has a 52-week low of $10.86 and a 52-week high of $17.79. The company has a market cap of $418.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.43.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Get Rating) (TSE:NOA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of $143.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that North American Construction Group will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its holdings in North American Construction Group by 13.4% in the first quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 209,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 24,800 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in North American Construction Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $173,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in North American Construction Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $163,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in North American Construction Group by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 940,073 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,262,000 after acquiring an additional 104,700 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in North American Construction Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.62% of the company’s stock.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

