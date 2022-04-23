North Star Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,212 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $21,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the third quarter valued at approximately $156,603,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,004,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 71.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 387,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,034,000 after acquiring an additional 161,928 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 409.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 192,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,636,000 after acquiring an additional 154,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,195,000. 84.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Shares of SNPS stock traded down $10.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $285.00. 1,061,965 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 986,284. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $225.02 and a 12-month high of $377.60. The company has a market cap of $43.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $308.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $324.16.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.01). Synopsys had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 86,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.40, for a total value of $25,169,986.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.25, for a total value of $3,635,872.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SNPS shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $395.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synopsys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.78.

About Synopsys (Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.