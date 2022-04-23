North Star Asset Management Inc. Acquires 13,614 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 291,876 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,614 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $15,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 45.9% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 988 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg acquired 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.55 per share, for a total transaction of $998,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $84,879.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded down $3.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.91. The company had a trading volume of 44,958,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,560,385. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.63. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.69 and a 12-month high of $59.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $217.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.39.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The company had revenue of $33.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.03%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.20.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

