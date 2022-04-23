North Star Asset Management Inc. Acquires 16,375 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 157,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,375 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Avantor were worth $6,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVTR. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avantor in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Avantor by 297.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Avantor in the third quarter worth about $51,000. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in Avantor by 12,550.0% in the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avantor in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. 92.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Avantor news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 2,027 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total value of $69,870.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE AVTR traded down $1.30 on Friday, hitting $30.02. The stock had a trading volume of 6,135,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,669,313. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Avantor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.58 and a 52-week high of $44.37. The stock has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.62.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Avantor had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

AVTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Avantor from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Avantor from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Avantor from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avantor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.59.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

