North Star Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,792 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,989 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $4,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $309,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 5,125.0% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cross Staff Investments Inc bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on VEEV. Stephens lowered shares of Veeva Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $327.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $300.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $345.00 to $265.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.58.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV traded down $2.01 on Friday, hitting $183.97. The company had a trading volume of 633,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,384. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $247.02. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.48 and a 1 year high of $343.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.78.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $485.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.98 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.02, for a total transaction of $2,354,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.14, for a total transaction of $4,142,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,555.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

About Veeva Systems (Get Rating)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.