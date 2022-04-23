North Star Asset Management Inc. Has $9.19 Million Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

North Star Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 155,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $9,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of The West increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 107,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,631,000 after purchasing an additional 4,634 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 19,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,455,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in Pfizer by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 541,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,969,000 after buying an additional 20,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 13.4% in the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 39,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a $54.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.80.

PFE stock traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.13. The stock had a trading volume of 22,156,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,194,744. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.11. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.96 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The business had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pfizer (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.