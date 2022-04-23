North Star Asset Management Inc. Makes New $207,000 Investment in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

North Star Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 5,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CSX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in CSX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in CSX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX stock traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.52. 21,027,841 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,911,526. The company has a market cap of $75.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.35 and its 200 day moving average is $35.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.58. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $29.49 and a 12-month high of $38.63.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 30.19%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.81%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSX. Stephens reduced their target price on CSX from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on CSX from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Susquehanna increased their price objective on CSX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on CSX from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised CSX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.91.

CSX Company Profile (Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.