North Star Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $16,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ASML. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ASML by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,274,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,403,343,000 after acquiring an additional 173,677 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in ASML by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,578,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,176,401,000 after acquiring an additional 69,469 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ASML by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,508,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,124,220,000 after acquiring an additional 188,469 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in ASML by 92.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,273,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $949,124,000 after acquiring an additional 613,279 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in ASML by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,117,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $832,972,000 after acquiring an additional 55,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.89% of the company’s stock.

ASML stock traded down $12.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $607.61. 1,092,520 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,203,405. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $639.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $720.79. ASML Holding has a one year low of $558.77 and a one year high of $895.93. The company has a market cap of $248.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. ASML had a return on equity of 49.05% and a net margin of 31.55%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 19.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ASML shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $930.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on ASML from $975.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASML has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $875.00.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

