North Star Asset Management Inc. Sells 713 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

North Star Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 713 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $6,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth about $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Capitolis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 87.3% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total value of $3,248,299.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

Shares of PM stock traded down $2.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $102.69. 4,139,888 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,670,730. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.20. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.64 and a 12-month high of $112.48. The stock has a market cap of $159.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 106.51%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 85.76%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

