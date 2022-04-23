North Star Asset Management Inc. Sells 736 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

North Star Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,383 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 736 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 172.4% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $187.15. 3,964,154 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,215,599. The company has a market cap of $162.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.70 and a fifty-two week high of $233.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $205.86 and its 200 day moving average is $206.83.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.07 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 96.17% and a net margin of 13.25%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. Analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.39%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UPS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stephens increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.39.

In related news, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total value of $2,905,125.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 6,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.28, for a total value of $1,455,460.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,558 shares of company stock worth $6,491,514 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

