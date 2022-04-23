North Star Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

North Star Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK – Get Rating) by 55.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193,580 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $3,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 2.1% during the third quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 21,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 17,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 57,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. 55.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Shares of DISCK stock remained flat at $$24.42 during mid-day trading on Friday. 2 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,807,781. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.14 and its 200 day moving average is $25.53. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.86 and a fifty-two week high of $37.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.14.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:DISCK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Warner Bros. Discovery had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile (Get Rating)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.