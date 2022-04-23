North Star Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

North Star Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 263,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,888 shares during the period. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts makes up 1.2% of North Star Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $23,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,010,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,432,000 after buying an additional 87,653 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,491,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,331,000 after acquiring an additional 27,213 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 60.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,626,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,572,000 after buying an additional 615,800 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 20.3% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,417,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,379,000 after acquiring an additional 239,250 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,314,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,809,000 after acquiring an additional 110,286 shares during the period. 92.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock traded down $2.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $86.99. 561,293 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 777,292. The stock has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.46 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.58. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.24 and a 12 month high of $93.86.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.23%.
WH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.33.
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile (Get Rating)
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited-service hotels.
