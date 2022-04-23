Northland Power (TSE:NPI) PT Raised to C$51.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Credit Suisse Group from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the solar energy provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on NPI. Tudor Pickering restated a buy rating and set a C$43.00 target price on shares of Northland Power in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$43.00 target price on Northland Power and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. CSFB boosted their target price on Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Northland Power from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Northland Power to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$44.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Monday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$46.71.

Get Northland Power alerts:

TSE:NPI opened at C$40.26 on Wednesday. Northland Power has a 52-week low of C$34.95 and a 52-week high of C$44.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$40.37 and its 200 day moving average is C$38.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 276.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of C$9.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.28.

Northland Power ( TSE:NPI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$640.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$557.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Northland Power will post 1.5000001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.16%.

Northland Power Company Profile (Get Rating)

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.