Northwest Capital Management Inc Acquires 450 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Northwest Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,142 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CSCO. Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 119,870 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,596,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 111.8% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 31,331 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 16,538 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,430,765 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $186,736,000 after acquiring an additional 67,518 shares during the period. Breakline Capital LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 366.6% during the 3rd quarter. Breakline Capital LLC now owns 128,528 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,996,000 after acquiring an additional 100,980 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,022,000. 71.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSCO traded down $1.42 on Friday, reaching $51.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,690,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,719,838. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.54. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.10 and a 12-month high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The company had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 16th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the network equipment provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.29%.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $828,474.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 992 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $54,798.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,605 shares of company stock worth $1,121,147. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CSCO. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.44.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

