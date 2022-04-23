Northwest Capital Management Inc Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Northwest Capital Management Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,155 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 209.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2,681.8% in the fourth quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $3.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $145.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,631,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,956,569. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $146.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.77. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.51 and a fifty-two week high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.