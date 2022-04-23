Northwest Capital Management Inc Has $5.50 Million Stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Northwest Capital Management Inc decreased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,005 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Northwest Capital Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Northwest Capital Management Inc owned about 0.06% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $5,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 336,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693 shares during the last quarter. WT Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 80,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 517,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,333,000 after purchasing an additional 164,078 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,959,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,149,000 after purchasing an additional 282,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 350,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,688,000 after buying an additional 31,923 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHE traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.25. 5,103,192 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,792,584. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.94 and a 200 day moving average of $29.42. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $25.11 and a 1-year high of $33.62.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

