Northwest Capital Management Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Northwest Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 914.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,307 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,756 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Northwest Capital Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $3,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPLV. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.64. 7,755,257 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,706,920. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.19. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $59.94 and a 1 year high of $69.82.

