Northwest Capital Management Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Northwest Capital Management Inc lowered its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 57.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,750 shares during the quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,502,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,072,981,000 after acquiring an additional 5,423,765 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,337,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,937,126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083,362 shares during the period. Toews Corp ADV purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $194,656,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,892,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,978,000 after buying an additional 2,042,912 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 39.7% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,163,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,137,000 after buying an additional 1,183,695 shares during the period.

Shares of BSV traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.00. 3,764,379 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,405,927. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $76.81 and a 1 year high of $82.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.99.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

