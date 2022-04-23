Northwest Capital Management Inc Raises Stock Holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Northwest Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,681 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MOO. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the third quarter worth about $13,197,000. Peterson Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $8,204,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 130.9% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 114,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,430,000 after acquiring an additional 64,809 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 1,358.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 46,571 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 87.9% during the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 70,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,402,000 after buying an additional 32,825 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Agribusiness ETF stock traded down $3.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $102.52. 378,264 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,883. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.52 and its 200-day moving average is $96.69. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 12 month low of $88.04 and a 12 month high of $109.19.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

