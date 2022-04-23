Northwest Capital Management Inc Sells 176,577 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Northwest Capital Management Inc cut its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 43.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176,577 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up 4.1% of Northwest Capital Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $8,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 211,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,226,000 after acquiring an additional 4,113 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. 55I LLC now owns 851,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,965,000 after buying an additional 29,523 shares during the last quarter. Moneywise Inc. increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 55,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after buying an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 1,760,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,415,000 after buying an additional 144,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 296,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,511,000 after buying an additional 19,640 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.10. 9,869,327 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,473,574. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $33.50 and a 1-year high of $40.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.97.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

