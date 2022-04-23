Northwest Capital Management Inc Sells 2,814 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Northwest Capital Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 43.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,814 shares during the quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 6,285 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,520,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,652,084,000 after acquiring an additional 17,456,799 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 11,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,820,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BND traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.30. The company had a trading volume of 8,625,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,806,639. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $76.10 and a 1-year high of $87.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.55 and its 200-day moving average is $82.73.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.129 dividend. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.

