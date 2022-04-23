NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.27. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.26, with a volume of 729,647 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Get NovaBay Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $13.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 3.47.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals ( NYSEAMERICAN:NBY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 96.77% and a negative return on equity of 67.65%. The business had revenue of $2.64 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 64,700 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 25.8% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 91,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 18,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY)

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and sells eyecare and skincare products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; and wound care products under the NeutroPhase and PhaseOne brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.