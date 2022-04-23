Novacoin (NVC) Hits One Day Volume of $1.00

Novacoin (NVC) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. Novacoin has a market capitalization of $181,045.86 and approximately $1.00 worth of Novacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Novacoin has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar. One Novacoin coin can now be bought for $0.0775 or 0.00000195 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Novacoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,768.03 or 1.00047834 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.24 or 0.00058470 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001260 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00027284 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001876 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Novacoin

Novacoin (CRYPTO:NVC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2013. Novacoin’s total supply is 2,335,757 coins. The Reddit community for Novacoin is /r/Novacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Novacoin’s official website is novacoin.org . Novacoin’s official Twitter account is @MarketNvc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Novacoin is a hybrid scrypt Proof-of-Work + Proof-of-Stake based cryptocurrency operating with no central authority via peer-to-peer open source network. Novacoin has no hard cap except for the 2 billion coin max that has been entered for coding purposes; this can be lifted in the future if needed. “

Novacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Novacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Novacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Novacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Novacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Novacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.