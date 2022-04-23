Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. decreased its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Novartis in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novartis in the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Novartis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in Novartis by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 27,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. 9.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVS traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $89.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,870,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,632,091. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $79.09 and a fifty-two week high of $95.17. The stock has a market cap of $199.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.50 and its 200-day moving average is $85.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.04). Novartis had a net margin of 46.27% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $1.175 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.28%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Erste Group upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 85 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. UBS Group upped their price target on Novartis from CHF 84 to CHF 85 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Novartis in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.83.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

