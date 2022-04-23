Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) PT Raised to 780.00

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Berenberg Bank from 585.00 to 780.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

NVO has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Danske raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Liberum Capital lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $581.50.

NVO stock opened at $110.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $108.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.92. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $73.25 and a 1 year high of $122.16.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.70% and a net margin of 34.00%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.741 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.56. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is currently 44.85%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,653,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,330,000 after purchasing an additional 179,049 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,464,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,982,000 after purchasing an additional 45,842 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at about $278,383,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,428,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,036,000 after acquiring an additional 82,760 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,693,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,626,000 after acquiring an additional 62,829 shares during the period. 10.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

