Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.39 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 18.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.10 EPS.

Shares of NUE stock traded down $14.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $161.05. 4,993,921 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,509,250. Nucor has a fifty-two week low of $75.60 and a fifty-two week high of $187.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $142.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.55%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Nucor from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nucor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Wolfe Research cut Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Nucor from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.09.

In other news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.40, for a total transaction of $432,207.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.58, for a total value of $556,488.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,639 shares of company stock valued at $4,096,302. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Nucor by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 701,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,131,000 after acquiring an additional 7,360 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Nucor by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 144,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,507,000 after acquiring an additional 31,368 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Nucor by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Allstate Corp grew its position in Nucor by 144.1% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 24,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after acquiring an additional 14,696 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Nucor by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 4,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

