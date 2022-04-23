NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUAG) Stock Holdings Increased by Quantitative Advantage LLC

Quantitative Advantage LLC raised its holdings in shares of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUAG – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 155,138 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Quantitative Advantage LLC’s holdings in NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,024,142.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,934,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,091,000 after purchasing an additional 6,933,445 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 359,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,917,000 after purchasing an additional 36,014 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 109.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 9,065 shares during the period.

Shares of NUAG stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.91. 22,111 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,961. NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.88 and a twelve month high of $25.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.94.

