NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) Receives $18.20 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.20.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NS. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NuStar Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of NuStar Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of NuStar Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in NuStar Energy by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,754 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in NuStar Energy by 7.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,806 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in NuStar Energy by 303.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,867 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in NuStar Energy by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 58,057 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in NuStar Energy by 46.6% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,456 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 3,005 shares during the period. 58.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NuStar Energy stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.06. 903,890 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 693,614. NuStar Energy has a 12-month low of $13.53 and a 12-month high of $20.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.12, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.22 and a beta of 2.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.80.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $417.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.25 million. NuStar Energy had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 63.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NuStar Energy will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -161.62%.

About NuStar Energy

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

