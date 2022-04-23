NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Downgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $190.00 price objective on the semiconductor provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $240.00.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $211.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $231.95.

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $170.75 on Tuesday. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $164.75 and a 1-year high of $239.91. The company has a market cap of $44.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $182.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.99.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 16.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.845 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 49.56%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Marco Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 58,665 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $11,491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,010 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,450 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth $8,895,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 53,700 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $10,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 4.8% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 37,615 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $7,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

