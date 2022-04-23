Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of OBCI stock opened at $7.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $75.89 million, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 5.49 and a current ratio of 9.11. Ocean Bio-Chem has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $15.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is a positive change from Ocean Bio-Chem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Ocean Bio-Chem’s payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Ocean Bio-Chem by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 79,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Ocean Bio-Chem by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ocean Bio-Chem by 637.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 9,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ocean Bio-Chem in the third quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.92% of the company’s stock.

Ocean Bio-Chem Company Profile

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes appearance, performance, and maintenance products for the marine, automotive, power sports, recreational vehicle, home care, and outdoor power equipment markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers marine products, including polishes, cleaners, protectants, waxes, enzyme fuel treatments, private label products, motor and teak oils, boat washes, vinyl and teak cleaners, bilge and hull cleaners, silicone and polyurethane sealants, polysulfide sealants, gasket materials, lubricants, antifouling additives, and anti-freeze coolants; and brushes, brush handles, tie-downs, and other related accessories.

