ODIN PROTOCOL (ODIN) One Day Volume Hits $7,952.00

ODIN PROTOCOL (ODIN) traded 35.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. One ODIN PROTOCOL coin can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ODIN PROTOCOL has traded down 97.8% against the U.S. dollar. ODIN PROTOCOL has a total market capitalization of $35,434.73 and $7,952.00 worth of ODIN PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ODIN PROTOCOL alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002513 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.93 or 0.00047568 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,949.84 or 0.07410647 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000170 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00042748 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,705.67 or 0.99749351 BTC.

ODIN PROTOCOL Profile

ODIN PROTOCOL’s total supply is 89,337,061 coins and its circulating supply is 17,468,925 coins. ODIN PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @odinprotocol . The Reddit community for ODIN PROTOCOL is https://reddit.com/r/OdinProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

ODIN PROTOCOL Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODIN PROTOCOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODIN PROTOCOL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ODIN PROTOCOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ODIN PROTOCOL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ODIN PROTOCOL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.