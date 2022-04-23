OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Issues Earnings Results

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 25.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share.

Shares of OFG Bancorp stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.21. 225,451 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,659. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. OFG Bancorp has a 1 year low of $19.78 and a 1 year high of $30.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.35%.

In other news, Director Julian Inclan bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.95 per share, with a total value of $161,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jorge Colon bought 1,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.40 per share, for a total transaction of $32,989.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OFG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in OFG Bancorp by 200.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 696,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,492,000 after purchasing an additional 464,637 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in OFG Bancorp by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in OFG Bancorp by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 29,619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in OFG Bancorp by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 126,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 5,025 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in OFG Bancorp by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 119,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OFG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on OFG Bancorp from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised OFG Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending services; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

