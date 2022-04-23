Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc stock opened at $30.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.36 million, a PE ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.26. Ohio Valley Banc has a 12-month low of $22.33 and a 12-month high of $32.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.38.

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $11.80 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Ohio Valley Banc’s payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OVBC. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 10,652.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,473 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 40.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Petiole USA ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc during the fourth quarter worth $686,000. 13.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ohio Valley Banc

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

