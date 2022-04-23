Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $23.68

Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.68 and traded as high as $26.00. Old Point Financial shares last traded at $25.96, with a volume of 5,752 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $132.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.71.

Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Old Point Financial had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 7.04%. The company had revenue of $13.26 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Old Point Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.30%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPOF. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Old Point Financial by 52.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,630 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Old Point Financial by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,526 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Old Point Financial by 2.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Old Point Financial by 36.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 5,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sonen Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Point Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $467,000. 28.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Point Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:OPOF)

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

