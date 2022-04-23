Olin (NYSE:OLN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Olin from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Olin from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Olin from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Olin from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Olin presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $69.92.

NYSE OLN opened at $54.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.04. Olin has a fifty-two week low of $39.21 and a fifty-two week high of $64.76. The company has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Olin had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 59.61%. The company’s revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Olin will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.06%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Olin during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Olin during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Olin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Olin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Olin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

