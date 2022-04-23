ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.03.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ON shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

In related news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total value of $223,308.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total transaction of $196,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,055 shares of company stock valued at $3,162,479 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,259,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,802,357,000 after purchasing an additional 314,351 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,416,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $842,945,000 after buying an additional 142,874 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,591,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $991,036,000 after buying an additional 2,226,677 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 170.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,065,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $558,376,000 after buying an additional 7,602,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 6,925,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $316,981,000 after buying an additional 215,743 shares during the last quarter. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ON traded down $1.48 on Monday, reaching $51.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,452,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,118,910. ON Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $34.01 and a 52-week high of $71.25. The company has a market cap of $22.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.45.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 31.73%. The business’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

