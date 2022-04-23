One Media iP Group Plc (LON:OMIP) Plans GBX 0.06 Dividend

One Media iP Group Plc (LON:OMIP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, April 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.06 ($0.00) per share on Friday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON OMIP opened at GBX 7.38 ($0.10) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £16.41 million and a PE ratio of 24.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 6.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 6.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.82, a current ratio of 8.26 and a quick ratio of 8.26. One Media iP Group has a 1-year low of GBX 6 ($0.08) and a 1-year high of GBX 9.50 ($0.12).

About One Media iP Group

One Media iP Group Plc engages in the acquisition and exploitation of mixed media intellectual property rights for distribution through the digital medium and traditional media outlets in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and internationally. Its mixed media products include music, video, spoken word, and digital books.

