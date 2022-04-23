OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) Director Sells $12,098.00 in Stock

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Rating) Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total value of $12,098.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 531,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,595,651.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of OSW stock opened at $10.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.35. The company has a market cap of $942.78 million, a PE ratio of -12.49 and a beta of 2.34. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $8.40 and a fifty-two week high of $12.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Get OneSpaWorld alerts:

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $85.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.53 million. OneSpaWorld had a negative return on equity of 17.10% and a negative net margin of 47.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on OSW shares. TheStreet raised OneSpaWorld from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 15th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OSW. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 156,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 13,139 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,753,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,480,000 after acquiring an additional 619,527 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in OneSpaWorld by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 21,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 8,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in OneSpaWorld by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 65,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

OneSpaWorld Company Profile (Get Rating)

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpaWorld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpaWorld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.