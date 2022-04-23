Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

OOMA has been the subject of several other reports. Colliers Securities started coverage on Ooma in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ooma from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ooma has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.08.

Get Ooma alerts:

OOMA stock opened at $13.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $325.18 million, a PE ratio of -191.40 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.26 and a 200-day moving average of $18.16. Ooma has a 12-month low of $13.31 and a 12-month high of $24.89.

Ooma ( NYSE:OOMA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 0.95% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The business had revenue of $50.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ooma will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Ooma in the third quarter worth $1,429,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ooma by 13.9% in the third quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 431,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,022,000 after buying an additional 52,512 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Ooma by 460.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 23,185 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Ooma by 109.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 123,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after buying an additional 64,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ooma in the third quarter worth $58,000. 85.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ooma (Get Rating)

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart software-as-a-service and unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) platforms serve as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ooma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ooma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.