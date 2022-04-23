Orbit Chain Price Down 12.3% Over Last 7 Days (ORC)

Orbit Chain (ORC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 22nd. During the last seven days, Orbit Chain has traded down 12.3% against the dollar. One Orbit Chain coin can currently be bought for $0.30 or 0.00000749 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Orbit Chain has a total market capitalization of $178.10 million and $605,722.00 worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003429 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00033880 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.95 or 0.00103911 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Orbit Chain

ORC is a coin. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2018. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 975,387,820 coins and its circulating supply is 603,482,249 coins. The official message board for Orbit Chain is medium.com/orbit-chain . Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @Organiccouk and its Facebook page is accessible here . Orbit Chain’s official website is orbitchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit-chain is a multi-asset blockchain that stores, transfers, and verifies information and assets which exist on various public blockchains through decentralized Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC). Orbit claims to have a new blockchain network architecture that aims to solve problems such as limited function, lack of convenience, energy inefficiency, incomplete decentralization, and immature governance mechanism. “

Orbit Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbit Chain directly using U.S. dollars.

