Orla Mining (CVE:OLA) Price Target Raised to C$7.00 at Scotiabank

Orla Mining (CVE:OLA – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Scotiabank from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Orla Mining from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

Shares of OLA opened at C$1.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 13.32, a quick ratio of 13.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$250.90 million and a P/E ratio of -22.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.40 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.40. Orla Mining has a 12-month low of C$1.08 and a 12-month high of C$1.85.

In other news, Director Jason Douglas Simpson sold 81,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.18, for a total transaction of C$504,889.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,139,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,039,632.65. Also, Director Richard James Hall sold 39,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.09, for a total value of C$237,611.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$12,794,460. In the last three months, insiders have sold 580,500 shares of company stock worth $3,621,007.

Orla Mining Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Cerro Quema project with three concessions that cover an area of 14,833 hectares located on the Azuero Peninsula. The company was formerly known as Red Mile Minerals Corp.

