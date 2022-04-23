Orla Mining (CVE:OLA) Price Target Raised to C$7.00 at Scotiabank

Orla Mining (CVE:OLA – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Scotiabank from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Separately, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Orla Mining from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th.
Shares of OLA opened at C$1.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 13.32, a quick ratio of 13.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$250.90 million and a P/E ratio of -22.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.40 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.40. Orla Mining has a 12-month low of C$1.08 and a 12-month high of C$1.85.
About Orla Mining (Get Rating)
Orla Mining Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Cerro Quema project with three concessions that cover an area of 14,833 hectares located on the Azuero Peninsula. The company was formerly known as Red Mile Minerals Corp.
