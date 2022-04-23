Osisko Mining (OTCMKTS:OBNNF) Price Target Increased to C$5.50 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Osisko Mining (OTCMKTS:OBNNF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial from C$5.25 to C$5.50 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS OBNNF opened at $3.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.95. Osisko Mining has a 1-year low of $1.83 and a 1-year high of $3.96.
About Osisko Mining (Get Rating)

