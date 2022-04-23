Osisko Mining (OTCMKTS:OBNNF) Price Target Increased to C$5.50 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Osisko Mining (OTCMKTS:OBNNF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial from C$5.25 to C$5.50 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS OBNNF opened at $3.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.95. Osisko Mining has a 1-year low of $1.83 and a 1-year high of $3.96.

About Osisko Mining

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is its 100% interest in the Windfall Lake property that consists of 286 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,523 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.

