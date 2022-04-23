Oxen Trading Down 4.2% Over Last Week (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 22nd. One Oxen coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.55 or 0.00001394 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Oxen has a market cap of $32.03 million and $784,269.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Oxen has traded down 4.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $39,614.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,957.97 or 0.07466867 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.56 or 0.00266464 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $319.91 or 0.00807565 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00014753 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $263.82 or 0.00665955 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.27 or 0.00089045 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00006877 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $155.07 or 0.00391437 BTC.

Oxen Profile

Oxen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 58,006,711 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

